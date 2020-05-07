Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$16.50

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. CIBC lifted their target price on Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$15.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$7.69 and a 12-month high of C$15.77.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$874.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

