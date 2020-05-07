Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.29.

CU stock opened at C$32.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$25.25 and a one year high of C$42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.07.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

