Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.29.

Shares of CU opened at C$32.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$25.25 and a 1-year high of C$42.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.07.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

