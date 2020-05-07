Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director John G. Sample, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director John G. Sample, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $19,480.00.

Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. 12,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,370. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCBG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.