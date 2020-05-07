Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Laura L. Johnson Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $30,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,370. The company has a market capitalization of $336.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,686,000 after buying an additional 114,656 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,718,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCBG shares. TheStreet lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

