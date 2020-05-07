Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.42. 2,000,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,310,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.93. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.