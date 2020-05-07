Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPX. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.14.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$20.23 and a 52-week high of C$38.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$683.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.9137211 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

