CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) CEO Phillip A. Reinsch Acquires 20,000 Shares

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) CEO Phillip A. Reinsch purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00.

NYSE:CMO opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 35.46. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $472.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 75.31%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

CMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

