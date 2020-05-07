Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.73. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 96.84% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capstone Turbine stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

