CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CARLSBERG AS/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

CARLSBERG AS/S stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. CARLSBERG AS/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

