Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,924 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

