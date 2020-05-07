Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 425.2% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.55. 2,093,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,024. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

