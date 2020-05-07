CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director William G. Petroplus Buys 1,000 Shares

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director William G. Petroplus bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.77. CB Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBFV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 23.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 48,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in CB Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 34,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

