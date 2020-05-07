cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “cbdMD Inc. owns and operates the consumer hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) brand, cbdMD. The company’s current product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils and CBD pet products. cbdMD Inc., formerly known as Level Brands Inc., is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $1.20 to $3.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $0.93 on Monday. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 173.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 530,758 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 99.7% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the first quarter worth approximately $651,000.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

