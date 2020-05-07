CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $107.61. 47,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.14.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

