Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,010 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.