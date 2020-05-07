Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$14.50.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.17.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$12.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.87. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -36.78%.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

