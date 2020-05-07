Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.17.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG opened at C$12.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.52 and a 1-year high of C$13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.78%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.