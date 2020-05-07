Charles E. Bunch Acquires 2,000 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00.

MDLZ opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 280.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 434,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 320,208 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 93.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,689,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,507,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

