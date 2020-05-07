Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 173 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,042,000 after acquiring an additional 101,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD opened at $223.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.46. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

