Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 100,000 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $1,148,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Thursday, April 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 50,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $604,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 90,503 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $1,066,125.34.

On Friday, April 24th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 43,086 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $523,494.90.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 50,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $596,500.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 50,300 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $594,546.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $753,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $733,600.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $686,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $1,337,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $1,097,600.00.

MYOV opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.60.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYOV. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.