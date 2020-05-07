Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.75

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHE.UN. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.89.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.76. The firm has a market cap of $451.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$11.71.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Rohit Bhardwaj bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,110. Also, Senior Officer Leon Aarts bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,136.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,784.52. Insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,558 over the last 90 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.