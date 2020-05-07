Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CQP. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

Shares of CQP opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 327,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 156,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

