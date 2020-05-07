Cheryl A. Francis Sells 874 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Cheryl A. Francis sold 874 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $132,699.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,098.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $166.59. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average is $146.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

