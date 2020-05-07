China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $2.69 (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.69 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

China Petroleum & Chemical has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. China Petroleum & Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 91.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

NYSE:SNP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 4,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,371. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $79.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.