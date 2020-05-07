China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CIADY) vs. Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Head-To-Head Survey

China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CIADY) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China State Construction International and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China State Construction International N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu 3.94% 12.04% 4.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China State Construction International and Fujitsu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China State Construction International 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujitsu 1 0 3 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China State Construction International and Fujitsu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China State Construction International $10.42 billion 1.34 $459.80 million N/A N/A Fujitsu $35.57 billion 0.55 $941.06 million $0.92 21.02

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than China State Construction International.

Risk & Volatility

China State Construction International has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China State Construction International pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Fujitsu pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fujitsu beats China State Construction International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business networks and Internet/mobile content distribution; system support services, including maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The company's Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones, as well as navigation systems and mobile communication equipment. Its Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides SAP infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves retail, automotive, manufacturing, financial, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors. The company operates in the Americas, Oceania, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Japan, India, and rest of Asia. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

