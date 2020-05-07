Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Director Robert W. Scully Acquires 9,750 Shares

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.73.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chubb by 10.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chubb by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,584,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,614,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,348,000 after purchasing an additional 148,654 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 793,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.