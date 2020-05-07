Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram Sells 16,000 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CHD opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

