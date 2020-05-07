CIBC Cuts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$13.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $549.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.69. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12-month low of C$10.73 and a 12-month high of C$20.98.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.