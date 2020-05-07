Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Glencore to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 234.33 ($3.08).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 144.86 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 204.82. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 287 ($3.78).

In related news, insider Peter Coates purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

