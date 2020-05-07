Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,568 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average is $119.79. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,074. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

