CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 12th.

CLSK opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CleanSpark (CLSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.