Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology service provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

