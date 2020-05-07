Comerica Bank Acquires 2,431 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 61.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $241.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,390 shares of company stock worth $5,250,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.21.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

