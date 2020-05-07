Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock opened at $86.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.