Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Cfra dropped their price objective on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.80.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON opened at $177.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average is $198.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

