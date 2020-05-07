Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.04.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.26.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

