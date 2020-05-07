Comerica Bank Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $249,872,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $56,038,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.42. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

