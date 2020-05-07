Comerica Bank Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.64.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

