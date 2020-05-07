Comerica Bank Has $7.67 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.26% of Omnicell worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $244,686.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,873.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,998 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.