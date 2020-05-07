Comerica Bank Has $74.15 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $74,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $113.10 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

