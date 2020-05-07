Comerica Bank Has $8.12 Million Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 184,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 315,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

