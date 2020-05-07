Comerica Bank Sells 15,388 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,388 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

