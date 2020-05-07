Comerica Bank Sells 3,421 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,782 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Exelon by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

