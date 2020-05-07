Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 45.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

