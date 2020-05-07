Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Vance W. Tang Acquires 10,000 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.94 per share, with a total value of $319,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,019.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE FIX opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,544,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after buying an additional 77,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 909,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after buying an additional 136,269 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after buying an additional 48,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $39,613,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

