Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Up 5.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $33.36, approximately 318,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 307,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Specifically, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.94 per share, with a total value of $319,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,019.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

