Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given New $14.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $15.75 to $14.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $9.24 on Monday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

