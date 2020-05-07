Comparing ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) & Temenos (NASDAQ:TMNSF)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ACI Worldwide and Temenos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 1 2 0 2.67 Temenos 0 1 1 0 2.50

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.57%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Temenos.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Temenos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.26 billion 2.42 $67.06 million N/A N/A Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Temenos.

Volatility & Risk

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 5.33% 6.28% 2.21% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Temenos on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement. The company also provides UP Immediate Payments solution, which provides connectivity to country-level real-time payment schemes and create various products; and UP Real-Time Payments solution that allows banks to address RTGS, SWIFT messaging, ACH, and real-time payments. In addition, it offers Postilion; ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway; ACI ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution, as well as UP eCommerce Payments solution; and UP Payments Risk Management solution and ACI Universal Online Banker platform. Further, the company provides UP Bill Payment solutions, which enable customers to present bills and collect payments from consumers electronically through a single and integrated platform that controls bill payments operation. Additionally, it offers bill presentment and payment collection services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, tax, and utility sectors; and implementation services, including installations, product configurations, and custom software modifications; business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. The company markets its products and services under the ACI Worldwide, ACI Universal Payments, and ACI UP brand names. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. ACI Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial services institutions worldwide. The company provides core banking platform for financial institutions; analytics solutions; Front Office, an integrated, role-specific, and multi-channel solution that supports banks daily interactions and long term relationships with their retail, corporate, mass affluent, and HNW customers; and breaking channels solutions, which enables its clients to deliver products and services for various business line through self-service and assisted channels for bank staff and customers. It also offers funds and securities solutions; financial crime solutions, which combat financial crime for banks, and large and small businesses; payment solutions; and risk and compliance solutions that enable financial institutions to navigate the regulatory landscape. In addition, the company provides CorporateSuite products for corporate banking needs; FundSuite, a fund administration software for fund accounting, portfolio accounting, and investor servicing and transfer agency activities; IslamicSuite services for Islamic banking; InclusiveBankingSuite, an integrated banking software solution for microfinance institutions and community banks; RetailSuite, an integrated banking software solution for retail banks; and WealthSuite, an integrated software solution for wealth managers. Further, it offers technology products, such as data, design, integration, interaction, and platform. Additionally, the company provides customer support, cloud banking, expert, and training services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

