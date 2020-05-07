Comparing Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) & YayYo (NYSE:YAYO)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and YayYo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 38.06% 25.93% 19.44% YayYo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autohome and YayYo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.21 billion 7.68 $459.65 million $4.10 19.20 YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than YayYo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of YayYo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Autohome and YayYo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 2 4 5 0 2.27 YayYo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Autohome currently has a consensus price target of $96.35, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. YayYo has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3,515.13%. Given YayYo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YayYo is more favorable than Autohome.

Summary

Autohome beats YayYo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

